Fawad Khan, an artist hailing from Pakistani, has been part of several Bollywood films including Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor, who became one of the nation’s heartthrobs has been missing from Indian films owing to the ban placed on Pakistani actors/artists.

For those who do not know, after the Uri attack in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association banned Pakistani artists from working in Indian films. Post the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists. Since then, Fawad and other artists from across the border have been away from Bollywood. Now Fawad has opened up it.

In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad Khan was asked if he misses Bollywood. Responding to this, the Kapoor & Sons actor said, “I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience,” he said.

In the same chat, Fawad Khan also dwelled a little on his upcoming next. For those who do not know, the actor will soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s show, Ms Marvel. While not revealing details about what role he plays on the show or the show in general, the Humsafar actor got candid about his shooting experience. He said, “It was good fun. The cast and the people that I worked with but I’m sorry I can’t say anything more than that.”

On the work front, Fawad will be reuniting with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed for a Zindagi Digital series directed by Asim Abbasi. The show will soon stream on Zee5.

