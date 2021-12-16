Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan went through a rough phase in the year 2021 and looks like the King is all set to return after the unexpected break. The actor has stayed away from the limelight since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest and has been reportedly prepping for his next role since the last few days. He made his first public appearance on Wednesday and his comeback has sparked a celebration amongst the fans.

For the unversed, SRK’s son Aryan Khan was arrested for the possession and sale of illegal drugs in October, making it one of the most high-profile cases of this year. He was kept in custody for close to 26 days before being released on conditional bail on October 28. In the most recent development, Aryan’s plea was accepted by the Bombay High Court, seeking relaxations in the bail conditions.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were often spotted by the paparazzi, around the court and NCB office, after Aryan was arrested by the NCB. However, the couple has been very lowkey and away from media attention, ever since their son was released on bail. On December 15th, both SRK and Gauri made their comebacks and fans were thrilled about their return.

Shah Rukh Khan attended a special ceremony for Hyundai, virtually, making it his first appearance for a commercial purpose since October. He was spotted interacting with a crowd through an LED screen at a function held to welcome new brand ambassadors of the company. SRK was seen congratulating the new members of the team while wishing them luck.

He stood against a green screen that flashed the image of a packed stadium. He opted for a simple and casual outfit with a dark green shirt and a cargo jacket. His hair was tied up in a neat bun with light stubble on his face. Shah Rukh Khan also appeared slightly beefed up, indicating that he has been working on his body. Here’s a look.

#ShahRukhKhan makes a digital appearance to wish Smriti Mandhana, Jemima Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shafali Verma on becoming @HyundaiIndia’s brand ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/sIx2WFDMRQ — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 15, 2021

