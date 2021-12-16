The year’s biggest and most awaited release Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here and looking at the box office collections, the Tom Holland starrer has already shattered major records. However, next week Ranveer Singh starrer 83 will be hitting the screens and discussions are underway among exhibitors and producers which currently doesn’t seem in Kabir Khan’s favour.

Both the films have their fair share of excitement among fans but the MCU film is currently the most preferred choice for the majority of the audience. Shows starting as early as 6 AM are going houseful.

A source close to the exhibitors told Bollywood Hungama, “Reliance Entertainment has demanded 100% showcasing at all single screens for their sports drama, 83, from December 24 and a higher share of shows in the multiplexes too with maximum prime time shows. However, the single screen owners are spoilt for choices, due to the unprecedented hype around Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The source added, “The cinema owners all across feel that it would be unfair to scale down the showcasing of Spider-Man: No Way Home by a huge margin in the second week, as the week one business will be nothing but historic. While they are ready to give maximum showcasing to 83, they feel, Spiderman too will retain a substantial amount of shows.”

Meanwhile, single-screen theatre owners don’t agree with the terms, an exhibitor told the news portal, “Reliance Entertainment spoilt our Diwali by fighting till the end. We eventually agreed on all their demands. But this time around, we are willing to showcase films based on merit. Spider-Man will be doing record numbers in the first week. How can they expect us to completely remove the film in its second week and allot all shows to 83? We won’t bow down to their demands. The entire cine owner association is on the same page and not willing to leave Spider-Man in the second week for the Ranveer Singh film. We will allot showcasing based on merits and box office numbers.”

On the other hand, cinema chain like PVR which is also a producer partner of the sports drama has refused to accept the offer from the Kabir Khan’s team.

“They can’t suddenly remove Spider-Man: No Way Home from the prime time shows. Yes, 83 is a big film and it will get preference in showcasing. But expecting to get 80% to 90% of the prime time shows is an unreasonable demand.”

