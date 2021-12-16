Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland and Zendaya think a s*x scene would be inappropriate for the franchise. MCU’s Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, opened the doors for having intimate scenes in the franchise, which met with mixed reviews. Now, the stars of the latest Spidey film have opened up about the same.

No Way Home is the third film of the Spider-Man franchise and the fourth in MCU’s Phase 4. Several former villains like Green Goblin, Electro, Dr. Otto Ocatavius, and Sandman make an appearance in the film. So does Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, who mentors Holland’s Spidey.

While talking about having a s*x scene in the Spidey franchise, Tom Holland said, “I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise. We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love,” in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya added that “Peter Parker is like a little brother,” to which Holland concurred, “No one wants to see Peter Parker having s*x! That would be horrible.” Meanwhile, recently Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo talked about how Tom had brought in a “youthful” essence to the role.

While speaking with ComicBook, Russo on the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, “The reason why he cast him was he was a really dynamic, charismatic actor. He captured the essence of Peter Parker for us, that youthful, funny, sarcastic, charming, vulnerable version of Peter Parker that I knew growing up and reading the comics.”

Other than Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Harry Holland, J.K. Simmons, and more.

