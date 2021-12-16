For wrestlers who are p*ssed off with WWE have found their favourite destination in AEW. We have seen several big guns jumping the ship. Sooner or later, Kevin Owens too was predicted to leave Vince McMahon for Tony Khan. However, that isn’t happening any time soon.

For the unversed, Kevin had dropped hints on Twitter, suggesting he’s jumping the ship and joining Tony Khan’s promotion. His contract is expiring in January 2022, and earlier reports stated that Kevin is unhappy with the kind of push he has been getting. But now, Kevin has surprised everyone by signing a new deal.

As per the report in Fightful Select, Kevin Owens has signed a multi-year deal with WWE. The exact span of the contract is unknown. It’s learned that pro-wrestling juggernaut offered a lucrative deal to the star. Even though AEW was keen on signing Kevin, they knew that they won’t be able to offer a big deal like Vince McMahon led promotion.

Now that’s indeed a sigh of relief for WWE fans!

Next on the plate, Kevin Owens will be fighting in a fatal four-way match against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and WWE champion Big E, at Day 1 pay-per-view on 2nd January.

Meanwhile, in other news, WWE fans are eagerly waiting to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 38. It has been discussed so much that the promotion is reportedly thinking to fix the battle between the two. While we’re damn excited to witness the clash, veteran Booker T has different thoughts.

Just like us, Booker too is excited to see the greatest one taking on the head of the table, but he feels the time isn’t right. Considering the dominant run Roman is currently enjoying, it’s pretty much known what would be the result of the match if the two faces today.

