Survivor Series 2021 just took place, and many fans tuned into the pay-per-view in the hope to see Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock making his WWE appearance. Even though there was no official word/hint about it, fans were hoping to get surprised just like Brock Lesnar stunned them by returning at SummerSlam 2021.

Advertisement

A couple of months ago, the Brahma bull himself had shut down rumours of making an appearance at Survivor Series 2021. However, as this year’s Survivor Series marked the 25th anniversary of his debut, people thought the great one would be having a fun time during the pay-per-view. Sadly, they were in for a disappointment!

Advertisement

Now, the real reason has been revealed behind The Rock’s absence during the special night. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that Dwayne Johnson is currently busy shooting for his film out of the United States. With quarantine rules in place, there was no chance Dwayne could make it to the event.

It’s being said that as of now, there are no plans for The Rock’s return to WWE as the star is jam-packed with his Hollywood commitments. Even his speculated match with Roman Reigns isn’t being planned for Wrestlemania 38.

It was during the promotions of Red Notice, The Rock revealed that he isn’t fighting Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38.

Talking to Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund, Dwayne said, “Andrew, you’ve know me for a very long time. I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. So, those guys will continue to do what they’re doing and we’ll see down the road.”

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Removes Husband Nick Jonas’ Last Name From Her Instagram Profile Sparking Divorce Rumours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube