Actor Ram Kapoor has been ousted from the promotional activities of his upcoming JioHotstar thriller series, Mistry. This comes after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate and derogatory statements against the team of the OTT platform. The decision has been taken by the top management of the platform.

Ram Kapoor Left The JioHotstar Team Uncomfortable With His Sexually Inappropriate Remarks

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Ram Kapoor was seated with his Mistry co-star Mona Singh and the executives of JioHotstar wherein his incessant sexually inappropriate jokes made everyone comfortable. A source from the OTT platform’s team revealed to the publication that the actor passed one of his comments between the two interviews. The insider said, “The tone and content of his a** jokes were unprofessional. He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the work pressure at one point, he said he feels a** gang-raped’. This remark was made while one journalist was setting up her mic.” Reportedly, the journalist who was taking the interview also confirmed the same.

Ram Kapoor Allegedly Made Sexually Offensive Remarks Against The Team’s Families And Their Outfits

Ram Kapoor also made some heavily sexually offensive jokes against the families and the outfits of the JioHotstar public relations team. One of the executives revealed to the publication, “He looked at my colleague’s dress and referring to its length, said, a** The clothes are distracting.” Another staff member recalled the entire team being shocked with the number of statements passed by the Bade Ache Lagte Hain actor. The member quoted, “It didn’t hit immediately, but when it did later that evening, we started recounting the number of offensive things he said. He told one of our male colleagues that his mother should have faked a headache and he shouldn’t have been born. He made references to sex positions.”

The issue soon reached to the higher authorities of the JioHotstar team. It was then decided that Ram Kapoor would be kept away from the promotional activities of the show and would also be distanced from the project hereon. Kapoor’s co-star Mona Singh will solely appear in the promotional activities of Mistry.

