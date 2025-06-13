Mohanlal’s Thudarum is still earning at the box office despite its arrival on OTT. The thriller has managed to garner 8.5 million views on JioHotstar. In 49 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 121.91 crore in India and 237.65 crore gross worldwide.

Two Weeks Since OTT Release!

Mohanlal‘s film arrived on JioHotstar on May 30, and it has been 14 days since the film is streaming on the platform. In these 14 days, that is, from day 36 to day 49, the thriller has earned almost 70 lakh with its Malayalam version.

Thudarum Box Office After OTT Release

A day after Thudarum arrived on OTT, the film earned 10 lakh at the box office, which witnessed a jump the next day, earning 14 lakh at the box office. From day 36, May 30 to day 49, June 12, the film has earned almost 70 lakh from its Malayalam version.

Check out the box office breakdown of Mohanlal’s film after its OTT arrival at the box office. The film started streaming on JioHotstar from May 30, day 35 of the film’s theatrical run.

Day 49: 1 lakh

Day 48: 1 lakh

Day 47: 1 lakh

Day 46: 2 lakh

Day 45: 4 lakh

Day 44: 4 lakh

Day 43: 5 lakh

Day 42: 3 lakh

Day 41: 4 lakh

Day 40: 5 lakh

Day 39: 6 lakh

Day 38: 10 lakh

Day 37: 14 lakh

Day 36: 10 lakh

Total: 70 lakh

Thudarum Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Mohanlal’s thriller at the box office after 49 days.

India net: 121.91 crore

India gross: 143.85 crore

Budget: 90 crore

Profit: 35.46%

Overseas gross: 93.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 237.65 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

