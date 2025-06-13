Mohanlal’s Thudarum is still earning at the box office despite its arrival on OTT. The thriller has managed to garner 8.5 million views on JioHotstar. In 49 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 121.91 crore in India and 237.65 crore gross worldwide.
Two Weeks Since OTT Release!
Mohanlal‘s film arrived on JioHotstar on May 30, and it has been 14 days since the film is streaming on the platform. In these 14 days, that is, from day 36 to day 49, the thriller has earned almost 70 lakh with its Malayalam version.
Thudarum Box Office After OTT Release
A day after Thudarum arrived on OTT, the film earned 10 lakh at the box office, which witnessed a jump the next day, earning 14 lakh at the box office. From day 36, May 30 to day 49, June 12, the film has earned almost 70 lakh from its Malayalam version.
Check out the box office breakdown of Mohanlal’s film after its OTT arrival at the box office. The film started streaming on JioHotstar from May 30, day 35 of the film’s theatrical run.
- Day 49: 1 lakh
- Day 48: 1 lakh
- Day 47: 1 lakh
- Day 46: 2 lakh
- Day 45: 4 lakh
- Day 44: 4 lakh
- Day 43: 5 lakh
- Day 42: 3 lakh
- Day 41: 4 lakh
- Day 40: 5 lakh
- Day 39: 6 lakh
- Day 38: 10 lakh
- Day 37: 14 lakh
- Day 36: 10 lakh
Total: 70 lakh
Thudarum Box Office Summary
Here is the breakdown of Mohanlal’s thriller at the box office after 49 days.
- India net: 121.91 crore
- India gross: 143.85 crore
- Budget: 90 crore
- Profit: 35.46%
- Overseas gross: 93.8 crore
- Worldwide gross: 237.65 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
