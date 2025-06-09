M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family has not ended its theatrical run despite its OTT arrival! The family drama helmed by Abhishan Jeevinth is streaming on JioHotstar, but despite the streaming, people are still spending their money on tickets and watching the film in the theaters!

One Week After OTT Release

M Sasikumar’s film arrived on JioHotstar on June 2 and has been getting love from the OTT audiences, but it is getting enough love from the theater audiences as well. In 7 days, the film has earned a total net collection of 74 lakh at the box office!

Tourist Family Box Office A Day After OTT Release

After its OTT arrival on June 2, Tourist Family earned 26 lakh at the box office. Ever since the film churned out decent numbers, earning 20 lakh this weekend, June 6 – 8! On June 2, the day of the release, day 32, the film earned 63 lakhs! It would be interesting to see if the film closes its theatrical run this week.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film in the theaters after its OTT release on JioHotstar!

June 3: 26 lakh

June 4: 19 lakh

June 5: 6 lakh

June 6: 3 lakh

June 7: 5 lakh

June 8: 7 lakh

June 9: 8 lakh

Total: 74 lakh

Tourist Family Budget & Profit

The film is mounted on a budget of 16 crore, and it has earned 61.49 crore at the box office in 39 days, churning out a profit of 284.31%, making the film the most profitable Tamil film of 2025! If the film earns a total of 64 crore, earning 300% profit, it would be a historic achievement!

Tourist Family Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the family drama at the box office after 39 days.

India net: 61.49 crore

India gross: 72.55 crore

Budget: 16 crore

Profit: 284.13%

Overseas gross: 15.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 88.1 crore

