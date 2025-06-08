Mohanlal is officially the superstar of 2025 with a never-before-seen Midas touch! The actor has already delivered the top two highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year with Thudarum and L2: Empuraan, and now Lalettan’s re-release, Chotta Mumbai, is creating an uproar at the box office with its release!

Mohanlal Fights Asif Ali!

As per reports, the film has officially brought a gross collection of more than 1.05 crore worldwide and 96 lakh gross collection in India! In fact, it is giving a tough fight to Asif Ali‘s latest release, Abhyanthara Kuttavali, which brought 1.02 crore gross in the last two days in India!

Chotta Mumbai Re-Release Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, June 7, Chhota Mumbai earned 59 lakhs gross at the Malayalam box office, which is a jump of 59% from the previous day’s 37 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the film jumps further on Sunday!

Check out the two-day breakdown of Mohanlal’s 18-year-old film re-released at the box office.

Day 1: 37 lakh

Day 2: 59 lakh

Total: 96 lakh

Will Mohanlal Beat The Best?

Mohanlal is competing with his own two releases, which are the top two Malayalam re-releases at the box office. While Devadoothan’s re-release earned a gross collection of 5.3 crore, Spadikam’s re-release earned a gross collection of 4.90 crore. Mohanlal’s latest re-release stands at a total gross collection of 1.05 crore at the box office in two days.

Where To Watch Mohanlal’s Chotta Mumbai On OTT?

The film was released in 2007, and the official synopsis says, “The daily lives of Vasco Da Gama and his friends in a fraction of Cochin, called Chotta Mumbai, is portrayed in this comedy.” The action comedy is helmed by Anwar Rasheed and also stars Siddique and Kalabhavan Mani. The film is streaming on SunNXT.

