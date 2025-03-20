The Malayalam film industry might have churned out six successful films at the box office in the year 2025, but the month of February arrived with a massive loss for Mollywood, with as many as 17 films released in the theaters. Out of these 17 films, 11 were huge disasters! The cumulative budget of these 17 films was 75.23 crore, and they together contributed 23.55 crore as Kerala’s theater share.

Biggest Loss-Making Film

The biggest film that churned out a loss at the box office was Lovedale, which contributed only 10K as theater revenue. While the film was made on a budget of a massive 1.60 crore, churning out a loss of 99.9%

As per a report by Onmanorama, even in the month of January, only one film succeeded at the box office. “Rekhachithram‘ directed by Jofin T Chacko, was the only hit among the 28 movies released in January, as per the producers association. Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Identity’, made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, managed to collect only Rs 3 crore from theatres in Kerala,” said the report.

Check out the budget of all the Malayalam films that were released in February 2025 along with their budget and theater share in Kerala.

Izha | 63 lakh | 45K Lovedale | 1.60 crore | 10K Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal | 5.48 crore | 33 lakh Bromance | 8 crore | 4 crore Daveed | 9 crore | 3.50 crore Painkili | 5 crore | 2.50 crore Officer on Duty | 13 crore | 11 crore Chattuli | 3.40 crore | 32 lakh Get Set Baby | 9 crore | 1.40 crore Thadavu NA Urul | 25 lakh | 1 lakh Machante Maalakha | 5.12 crore | 40 lakh Athma Saho | 1.50 crore | 30 lakh Arike | 1.50 crore | 55K Idi Mazha Kaattu | 5.74 crore | 2.10 lakh Aapp Kaise Ho | 2.50 crore | 5 lakh Randaam Yaamam | 2.50 crore | 80K

Total Budget: 75.23 crore

Total Theater Share: 23.55 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Get Set Baby Box Office: After Marco’s Roaring Success, Here’s How Much Loss Unni Mukundan’s New Film Made!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News