Another flop film is loading for the Malayalam Cinema, with Unni Mukundan’s Get Set Baby heading towards a disaster! The comedy-drama was released on February 21, 2025, and some good numbers were expected from the film since Unni Mukundan roared with his last theatrical release, Marco!

However, in 27 days, his comedy-drama has reached a total collection of only 3.43 crore in India! While the film is heading towards a disastrous verdict, it made a manageable loss due to its restricted budget!

Get Set Baby Budget & Recovery

Get Set Baby is mounted on a very controlled budget of 10 crore, and with a collection of 3.43 crore at the box office, it has recovered only 34.3% of its budget in almost a month, which is worse than a disaster!

Unni Mukundan’s Last Release

Unni Mukundan’s last release, Marco, was the last Malayalam hit of the year 2024. The film earned 62 crore in India and 106.16 crore worldwide, churning out a profit of 106.6%. It was a rage in Hindi as well.

Get Set Baby Box Office Loss

Now, Get Set Baby has witnessed a loss of almost 6.57 crore at the box office. The film needed 20 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict however while the film got a terrible response from the audiences, it also faced a clash with Officer On Duty at the box office.

Fourth Big Mollywood Flop Of 2025

Unni Mukundan delivered the fourth flop for the Malayalam Cinema in 2025. The year started with Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan‘s Identity that ended up at the losing end. It was followed by Ennu Swantham Punyalan, Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse and, Painkili!

