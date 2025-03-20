The Telugu legal drama Court: State VS A Nobody produced by Nani has been witnessing a stellar performance at the box office. On its 6th day, the movie ticked off an important milestone. Here is looking at the box office performance of the movie on its sixth day.

Court: State VS A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 2.1 crore. This was a slight drop of around 12% since the movie amassed 2.4 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 21.9 crores. The movie is slowly inching towards 30 crores and continues to go rock solid despite the minor drops.

Check Out The Day-Wise Collection Of Court: State VS A Nobody At The Box Office:

Day 1: 4 crore

Day 2: 5 crore

Day 3: 5.65 crore

Day 4: 2.8 crore

Day 5: 2.4 crore

Day 6: 2.1 crore

Total: 21.9 crore

Court: State VS A Nobody has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 21.9 crore, the ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 11.9 crore. This results in the ROI percentage coming to an impressive 119%.

This resulted in the Nani-backed movie to become the second Telugu hit of 2025. The first being Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Court: State VS A Nobody is also the 5th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025 worldwide at 34.84 crores. It needs to overtake the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel to become the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 globally.

About The Film

Produced by Nani, Court: State VS A Nobody has been helmed by Ram Jagadeesh. The film stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vijai Bulganin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Re-Release Box Office (Japan): Kannada Superstar Needs Only 6 Crore To Dethrone Aamir Khan & Enter Top 10!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News