Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel has finally made its way to the global trending list on Netflix this week, despite arriving last week! In two weeks, the film has been trending in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in the top 10.

However, Chaitanya and Sai struggled to find a spot in the global top 10 trending non-English films on Netflix! Finally, the film took two weeks to arrive in the list this week. Interestingly, this week, Netflix’s global trending list of top 10 non-English films has 5 Indian titles – Nadaaniyan, Vidaamuyarchi, Emergency, Thandel and Azaad!

Thandel OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 10 to March 16, Thandel in its second week, garnered a viewership of 2 million on Netflix against 5 million viewing hours and secured the 6th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film started streaming on Netflix on March 14.

Least Viewed South Indian Film!

Despite its arrival on March 7, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s film has not been able to cross the debut week number of Kadhalikka Neramillai starring Ravi Mohan. The only film it could surpass by a whisker was Rifle Club!

Check out the viewership of all the South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2025.

Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million

Daaku Maharaaj: 5 Million

Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 Million

Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million

Thandel: 2 Million

Rifle Club: 1.9 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

