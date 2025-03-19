Ibrahim Ali Khan – Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan is trending on Netflix despite mixed reviews. In fact, the viewership of the romantic comedy helmed by Shauna Gautam witnessed a jump on Netflix in the second week. In two weeks, the film has garnered 8.2 million views on the OTT platform.

Ruling The Top 3 Spots!

The romantic comedy is ruling the top 3 spots in India and many other countries in two weeks. While it claimed the second spot in both weeks in India, it claimed the top spot in Pakistan, Maldives, Oman, Bangladesh, and more this week!

Nadaaniyan OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from March 10 to March 16, Nadaaniyan in its second week, garnered a viewership of 4.3 million on Netflix against 8.5 million viewing hours and secured 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. This is a jump of almost 10% in the viewership as compared to the last week.

Check out the two-week viewership of the rom-com, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.9 million | 7.8 million viewing hours | Rank 5

| viewing hours | Rank 5 Week 2: 4.3 million | 8.5 million viewing hours | Rank 3

| viewing hours | Rank 3 Total: 8.2 million views

Already The Third Most-Viewed

In two weeks, Nadaaniyan will be the third most-viewed Indian film on Netflix, staying behind Pushpa 2. It would be interesting to see if it grows further and surpasses Yami Gautam and Prateek Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam, which is also a Netflix original!

Check out the top five most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025.

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million Pushpa 2: 9.4 million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 million Daaku Mahaaraaj: 5 million Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

