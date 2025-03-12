Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi has made a good debut on Netflix, garnering great numbers after failing to churn out numbers at the box office. The action drama, also starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, has managed to enter the top 10 viewership registered by South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024-25.

Ajith Kumar Pushes Jr NTR Out!

While Ajith Kumar has made an entry to the said top 10 list, he has pushed Jr NTR and his action biggie Devara out of the top 10 list to secure a spot. Ajith Kumar’s film currently holds the eighth spot in the top 10 list, surpassing the debut week numbers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from March 3 to March 9, Vidaamuyarchi in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3 million on Netflix against 7.7 million viewing hours and secured 7th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for South Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2024 – 25.

Pushpa 2 (2025): 5.8 Million

Lucky Baskhar (2024): 5.1 Million

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi (2024): 4.5 Million

Amaran (2024): 4.1 Million

The Greatest Of All Time (2024): 3.8 Million

Maharaja (2024): 3.2 Million

Annapoorni (2024): 3.1 Million

Vidaamuyarchi (2025): 3 Million

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 2.5 Million

Daaku Maharaaj (2025): 2.4 Million

This year, 5 South Indian films have arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run and Vidaamuyarchi has managed to bring the second-best debut after Pushpa 2’s 5.8 Million. Followed by Ajith Kumar‘s film is Daaku Maharaaj with 2.4 million views, Kadhalikka Neramillai with 2.2 million views, and Rifle Club with 1 million views!

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nadaaniyan OTT Verdict: Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Week Strikes Every Single Netflix Original Film Of 2024 Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News