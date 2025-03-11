Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane’s web series Dupahiya has earned rave reviews, and within a few days of its arrival, the web series will make a mark with its viewership as well. In what seems like a leaf out of Panchayat’s world, the web series, in fact, has opened better than the recent OTT storm Pataal Lok season 2!

Gajraj Rao Winning Hearts

Gajraj Rao is currently winning hearts with two beautiful web series. Last week, he won hearts in Dabba Cartel on Netflix, which also registered a viewership of 1.8 million in its debut week as per Netflix’s dates!

Dupahiya OTT Verdict

Dupahiya arrived on Prime Video on March 7. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 3-9, 2025, the web series garnered 1.8 million views in the debut week. This is 28% higher than Prime Video’s much acclaimed Pataal Lok, which opened with 1.4 million views in its debut week!

Where Will Dupahiya Land?

While the web series written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg has started low, it would be interesting to see where will it land in its lifetime run on Prime Video. There is no doubt that the web series is exceptionally good, at times, as good as Panchayat!

However, Jitendra Kumar‘s web series garnered 7.3 million views in its debut week of the second season and a massive 12 million views in the debut week of season 3, as per Ormax’s data. It would be for Dupahiya to match these numbers, but it might definitely overpower Pataal Lok season 2’s viewership since it is already ahead of Jaideep Ahlawat’s web series in week 1. All eyes on week 2!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

