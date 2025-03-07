Shabana Azmi and her gang of women recently arrived on Netflix with the Thane version of Narcos! Dabba Cartel arrived on the OTT platform, amidst rave reviews from the audiences. But the viewership of the opening week could not match the first web series that arrived on the platform!

Brilliant Start Of Year!

Netflix started the year with a bang when Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Black Warrant arrived on the platform in January. Based on Tihar Jail’s account of a Jailer, the web series garnered 2.3 million views in its opening week when it made its way to the global top 10 trending non-English shows on Netflix!

Dabba Cartel OTT Verdict

Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Nimisha Sajayan, the web series managed to garner 1.8 million views in its opening week on Netflix. In fact, the show managed to occupy the fourth spot in the global trending list of non-English shows for the week of February 28 – March 2.

It would be interesting to see, if the web series manages to hold the buzz and make sure to claim a spot in the upcoming weeks, to match some of the top viewed Hindi shows on Netflix.

Most Viewed Hindi Shows In The Second Half Of 2024

The most viewed Hindi web series, which arrived in the second half of 2024 on Netflix, was IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack starring Vijay Verma. The web series, created by Anubhav Sinha, garnered a total viewership of 11.5 million in the second half of 2024.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

