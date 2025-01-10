Black Warrant Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Vikramaditya Motwane, Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat

Creator: Vikramaditya Motwane & Satyanshi Singh

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil with subtitles.

Runtime: 7 episodes of 40 minutes each

Black Warrant Review: What’s It About:

Tumhe dekho tumhe Tihar ke liye kaam karna hai yaa kaidiyon ke liye. This one dialogue beautifully summarizes the essence of the world built by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshi Singh. Black Warrant presents the tale of what goes inside Tihar Jail throught the eyes of a newly appointed Jailer – Sunil.

Played by Zahaan Kapoor, Sunil brilliantly transforms into a shy and confused man who opted for the job because that was the only job available in Delhi to the Jailer, who is sharp, witty, and focused on solving problems. What supports this transformation is a brilliant writing by Vikramaditya Motwane and, Satyanshi Singh, and Arkesh Ajay.

The web series, which is divided into seven episodes, starts on a very interesting note with an episode titled Saanp, in which Sunil is caught to resolve a curious case. A snake is killed, and two inmates are betting that they killed it. The reward for killing a snake is a 15-day redemption from the jail term. While Sunil makes a mistake, the case serves as a lesson on how to survive the Tihar Jail and its gory inmates.

The series has been very well-researched and intricately designed, giving an edgy, racy yet deep character arc to the team of four jailers of the Tihar Jail, played by Rahul Bhat, Zahan Kapoor, Paramveer Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. While the three juniors start on a rough note, with two ganging up on Sunil, the one who does not look ‘much macho’ as a Jailer and whose fragile physique does not go with the image of a Jailer, the three over time develop a friendship and an understanding.

The best part of Black Warrant is the carefully constructed narrative for each and every episode, which has a separate high and shines independently, focusing on one subplot distinctively. What helps brilliantly is the background score that supports the narrative.

Black Warrant Review: What Works:

The series has been very well-researched and intricately designed, giving an edgy, racy yet deep character arc to the team of four jailers of the Tihar Jail, played by Rahul Bhat, Zahan Kapoor, Paramveer Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur. While the three juniors start on a rough note, with two ganging up on Sunil, the one who does not look ‘much macho’ as a Jailer and whose fragile physique does not go with the image of a Jailer, the three over time develop a friendship and an understanding.

The best part of Black Warrant is the carefully constructed narrative for each and every episode, which has a separate high and shines independently, focusing on one subplot distinctively. What helps brilliantly is the background score that supports the narrative.

Another beautiful aspect of the series is that it has not been laced and decorated with literary highs, bringing heavy dialogues. It brings very real documentation on the lives behind the strong walls of Tihar Jail, and at some point, Vikramaditya Motwane makes you believe that there is not much difference between the outer and inner worlds. Tihar Jail is as corrupt as the outer world. It has betrayal, war, plotting, conspiracies, empathy, sympathy, traps, loyalty, love, caste divide, bias and everything in between.

Black Warrant Review: Star Performance:

The web series is adapted from a book by the same name written by journalist Sunetra Choudhary and jailer Sunil Gupta. The highlight includes each and every character being real and some of the inmates being real criminals who were serving their sentences in Tihar at the time.

The stories worked like a charm when period drama brought Charles Sobhraj, Billa and Ranga, Kartar, and Ujagar Singh. Right from the new Jailer, Sunil experiences the first hanging to getting used to it. Some stories might hit you hard, like a man still having a pulse while he was executed and the Jailers trying to make him die! A high-profile eye surgeon hires two men, Kartar and Ujagar Singh, for only Rs 500 to kill his wife! All of them land in jail, but only Kartar and Ujagar are hanged to death!

Some questions would tear you apart – when a dedicated and sincere Jailer is questioned because of his Sikh religion amidst the Sikh riots in the country. When Sunil tries to channel his humane side in the jail, he trusts and is betrayed when one of the staff in the jail hangs himself because he turns into a suspect for a trivial corrupt issue! And, of course, when two men are hanged till death because they cannot afford a counsel. Obviously, how can they when they agree to kill someone for only Rs 500? So clearly, the screenplay is the star performer of this web series.

However, Zahan Kapoor needs to be celebrated since he nails his act as the fragile and coy Jailer, Sunil. Walking through the corridors of Tihar and growing as the confident Jailer is portrayed by the actor so convincingly that you cannot spot a flaw! He clearly flaunts his genes and proves that he is another shining star from the Kapoor galaxy with acting running through his veins.

Black Warrant Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The only thing that did not work in the favor of this series were some sub-plots. Like Paramvir’s character and his equation with his brother and family left half-cooked. Meanwhile, the suspense created with the accidental caller Priya, who starts dating Sunil, gives the mysterious vibes, but nothing happens at that end. Probably, Vikramaditya Motwane wanted us to shame for our habit of distrusting everyone when it was just a common girl falling for a guy with an accidental phone call!

Black Warrant Review: Last Words:

Vikramaditya Motwane is clearly the king of period dramas, and he proves it with the Black Warrant after Jubilee. Exploring the lives behind the strong and great wall of Tihar Jail, he beautifully weaves a dark yet magical story that is more humane than gory. It connects and connects beautifully, demanding your attention for every single second, and you will not help but binge it without a break!

In one of the scenes, a research scholar gets roughly questioned by an inmate – Kya research karna hai, ki in pinjron mein jo band hain wo koi jaanwar hain? And she replies, “Nahi ye research karna hai ki ye jaanwar nahi hain!” The series sticks to this thought in its entirety and wins!

What a great start to the year 2025.

Must Read: Game Changer Movie Review: Ram Charan’s ‘Unpredictable’ Energy & Swag In A Double Role Stands Out In This Entertaining Flick!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News