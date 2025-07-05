James Haven Voight is the first son of Jon Voight and the late actress Marcheline Bertrand. He is Angelina Jolie’s brother and has shared a very close bond with the actress since childhood. They have been each other’s supporters in everything that they do. They not only boast similar physical features, like sharp cheekbones, blue eyes, and fuller lips, but also have similar passions toward films, human rights, and activism.

James has made many appearances at Angelina’s premiere shows or award shows to show his support for his sister. However, when the actress won the Oscars in 2000, she had planted a deep kiss on her brother’s lips. This incident created a buzz online, sparking millions of speculations regarding their relationship.

Who Is James Haven Voight?

Apart from being Angelina Jolie’s big brother, he is a former actor and an activist. Born on May 11, 1973, in Los Angeles, Haven started to work as an actor under the guidance of their mother, Marcheline Bertrand. In 1998, he starred in the HBO film Gia alongside his sister. He has since then featured in other projects as well, including Original Sin with Jolie, Monter’s Ball with Billy Bob Thornton, and CSI.

Haven also directed an episode of The Game in 2007. He has also been a producer of the 2005 documentary Trudell about Native American poet and activist John Trudell. But his love for human rights has always gotten to him. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2007, he shared how he got into it and said, “Angie was the catalyst. She’d say, ‘I just heard this is going on in Darfur…’ and I’d want to be involved.”

During the growing years, both James Haven and Angelina Jolie have been estranged from their father, Jon Voight. Once, James even claimed that their father didn’t pay for their childcare after the divorce, and they almost grew up independently all on their own.

Revisiting Angelina Jolie & James Haven Voight’s Kiss Controversy

When Jolie brought her brother to the 2000 Academy Awards, she told Entertainment Weekly after her win as the Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted, “I don’t know if it’s divorced families or what it is, but he and I were each other’s everything, always, and we’ve been best friends.”

However, it was the kiss that grabbed everyone’s attention. The same night at the Oscars before she won the award, she had kissed her brother, James Haven Voight, on the lips on the red carpet. During her acceptance speech, the actress was heard saying, “I’m in shock, and I’m so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me, and I know he’s so happy for me, and thank you for that.”

This whole incident created such a stir online that two years later, while speaking to Vogue (via The Things), she had to clarify it. While explaining her speech, Angelina Jolie said, “Saying I’m ‘in love’ with him is just an expression. What I meant was, in this moment, with all this s— going on, all that matters to me is that guy sitting right there who has stood by me and is so f—— happy for me.”

