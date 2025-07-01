Angelina Jolie, daughter of popular actor Jon Voight and actress-producer Marcheline Bertrand, has always lived under the spotlight. It was expected that she would follow in her parents’ footsteps to join the industry. Eventually, she did, but her path wasn’t a bed of roses. She had to face her share of ups and downs in her career. In the initial days, she struggled a lot to make her name in the industry.

Angelina Jolie didn’t think acting would be her career as she was more interested in the creative side of things, including photography and painting. However, things turned out in a way that she got into acting and actually fell in love with it. During the time of her parents’ separation, she had moved to New York and continued to pursue acting classes. In 1993, she landed her first role in Cyborg 2. But that didn’t make her famous. Scroll ahead to find out which movie earned her the recognition.

Which Was Angelina Jolie’s Breakthrough Role?

After Cyborg 2 happened to the actress, she featured in other movies in smaller roles. But after Hackers (1995), she started to gain attention from the industry people. She has always been gorgeous, no doubt, and slowly her acting skills were getting better. However, when she starred in 1998’s made-for-TV movie, Gia, in the titular role, it broke her records, and her acting chops started to shine.

Gia is a biographical film that follows the life of supermodel Gia Carangi, the first openly gay icon. Angelina Jolie played that character in the movie, which was her true breakthrough role. Her performance as the fierce and vulnerable was widely appreciated, so much so that she even earned a Golden Globe and SAG Award for it.

Once the actress opened up about her journey as Gia in HBO’s film and said (via Acting Magazine), “Gia was the role that really opened my eyes to how powerful acting could be. I had to dive into such an emotionally raw and complicated character, and it pushed me in ways I never expected. I learned so much from it, and it marked a turning point in my career.”

This movie proved that Angelina Jolie isn’t just the daughter of a great actor duo; she has her own talents as well. Her career took a huge jump from then as she started to feature in more meatier roles. In 1999, she starred in Girl, Interrupted alongside Winona Ryder and even earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Since then, she has never looked back and only garnered appreciation for her performances. She gave back-to-back hits like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Mr and Mrs Smith (2005), A Mighty Heart (2007), and more.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Sandra Bullock Admitted Speed 2 Was Her Biggest Career Regret & Said Even Fans Couldn’t Save It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News