The beloved supernatural chaos we first encountered in 1988 is ready to return, with Michael Keaton’s iconic demon and Winona Ryder’s hauntingly stylish Lydia leading the way. This time, the Deetz family is back, with a fresh twist: Lydia has a daughter, Astrid, and things are about to get seriously strange.

The death of Charles Deetz sets the stage for another round of wild, dark comedy, and you can bet that when Beetlejuice’s name is spoken, trouble will follow. Packed with more twisted antics, bizarre situations, and offbeat charm, Beetlejuice 3 promises to serve up the same mix of thrills and laughs that made its predecessors legendary. Hold onto your seats, it’s going to get delightfully wicked.

Beetlejuice 3 is Confirmed

Hold onto your sandworms, Beetlejuice 3 is officially on its way! Warner Bros. CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy spilled the spooky beans to Deadline, confirming the long-rumored sequel is in development. While De Luca teased that the ink might not be dry on the deals yet, the start of this wild, undead ride is imminent. Abdy couldn’t help but share the excitement for what else is brewing in the WB cauldron, with big names like Drew Goddard working on a new Matrix film and Amblin’s Chris Columbus gearing up for fresh Gremlins and Goonies installments. It’s clear the magic’s in the air, and it’s all starting to take shape.

“We’re super excited about Amblin developing with Chris Columbus, new entries in the Gremlins and Goonies franchises,” Abdy shared, adding that the Gollum film by Andy Serkis and a new Cat in the Hat movie are also in the works. Talk about a spooky season of content! With these projects on the horizon, it’s not just Beetlejuice that’s returning from the dead.

As for Beetlejuice 3, fans are buzzing with theories and excitement. Keaton’s back as the mischievous demon, and with Lydia (Ryder) and her daughter Astrid entering the fold, it’s safe to say things are about to get a lot stranger. A chaotic adventure, wicked humor, and plenty of dark surprises await. Stay tuned for more updates as the ink dries, this ghostly reunion is shaping up to be an iconic ride.

“We’re imminently moving forward on Beetlejuice,” De Luca confirms. “The ink might not be dry yet, but it’s coming soon!”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Success

He said it twice, and audiences came screaming back for more! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton’s spooky-sequel extravaganza, has officially crossed the $450 million mark worldwide, summoning box office magic like it’s an afterlife party. Now Burton’s third highest-grosser ever, the film has scared up $293 million domestically, even overtaking Dune: Part Two as Warner Bros.’ top earner of the year.

Michael Keaton’s ghoulish charm + Jenna Ortega’s eerie-gen Z energy = pure undead gold. Even in its tenth weekend, the ghost with the most is still cashing in, raking in $820K like it’s pocket change from the Netherworld. With glowing reviews and haunted house hilarity, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is proving that creepy, kooky, and Burton-y still sells—and how! So go ahead, say it one more time… you know you want to.

