Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy is determined to keep going at the box office. Despite being available on digital platforms, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice refuses to leave the theatres. Not only in North America but globally as well, the movie is still performing better than many other new releases. Jenna Ortega, Monica Belucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe join the OG cast of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara in this latest sequel, creating the same old magic after over three decades.

It is one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It seems to be planning to become the director’s second-highest-grossing film by beating Charlie and the Chocolate Pactory’s global haul. Beating Tim’s biggest film, Alice in Wonderland, would be too farfetched as it collected around $1.02 billion worldwide.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest data, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collected a decent $845K this weekend when it played across 1,208 locations only. The film’s estimated domestic gross stands at $293.58 million. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $156.50 million. Adding the domestic and overseas cume, Tim Burton’s film has so far collected a magnificent $450.07 million worldwide.

It is the highest-grossing film of Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s director-actor duo, surpassing Batman’s $411.56 million global haul. The sequel is the third highest-grossing movie of the acclaimed filmmaker, only behind Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s $474.96 million and Alice in Wonderland‘s $1.02 billion global haul. It is around $24 million away from beating the global collection of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and taking its spot as the second highest-grossing movie of the director.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was made on an estimated budget of $100 million and is a great success at the box office, collecting over four times the budget. It was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

