Timothee Chalamet proved whoever doubted him when selected for the role of Willy Wonka wrong by grossing $600 million+ with Wonka. The musical fantasy comedy film by Paul King was a big success at the box office, and Chalamet was highly praised for his performance. Following the film’s success, its director has revealed that a sequel is in development. Amid that, let us take a look at the 2023 blockbuster. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the origin story of Willy Wonka, a central character in the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. It tells the early days of the chocolatier. It features Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant. It was reportedly made on a budget of $125 million and broke a few records at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Wonka collected $634.40 million at the worldwide box office. The film opened to $39.00 million in its opening weekend. At the domestic box office, it collected $218.40 million in its lifetime run and $416.00 million overseas. The worldwide collection of the movie was $634.40 million. It raked in 407.52% more than its production budget.

Here are some of the box office records broken by Timothee Chalamet’s movie –

Wonka is the highest-grossing Willy Wonka movie after collecting $507.9 million worldwide gross; it surpassed Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

It was the first post-COVID musical to top the box office.

Wonka became Timothee Chalamet’s first big movie as a lead; however, his highest-grossing film overall is still Interstellar.

It is also director Paul King’s highest-grossing movie.

Meanwhile, Paul King confirmed the news of Wonka 2 via HeyUGuys. King said, “We’ve got about half of a draft. We’ve got a story that we like, and we know where we want to take him.” The sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2027.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

