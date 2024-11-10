Christopher Nolan’s next film has become all the more exciting as the filmmaker has enlisted some of the top–tier Hollywood actors. While the film’s title has yet to be revealed, the project has already generated enough curiosity among fans.

As per new reports, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have joined the cast of the ambitious movie. The two actresses will join the previously announced cast of Tom Holland and Matt Damon. The movie is expected to begin filming early next year.

The Star Cast of Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

As one of Hollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers, Christopher Nolan can always attract the best talent. The director has cast Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles for his next film. Damon and Holland were confirmed to headline the movie in October 2024. Damon has been a regular in Nolan films, appearing in the blockbusters Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer (2023).

The upcoming film will mark the first collaboration between Holland and Nolan. Holland has made a name for himself by starring as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was last seen in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Holland will be joined by his real-life girlfriend, Zendaya, another first-timer in a Nolan film. The couple has already worked together in MCU’s three Spider-Man movies and will also team up in the superhero franchise’s fourth installment.

Zendaya gave two hits in 2024: the romantic sports drama Challengers and the sci-fi adventure flick Dune: Part Two. Rounding up the cast is Anne Hathaway, a Nolan film veteran who previously worked with the director in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. The actress was recently seen in the romantic comedy The Idea of You and the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct.

The upcoming project marks Nolan’s 13th feature film. His previous outing, Oppenheimer, was a critical and commercial success, earning over $975 million worldwide. The plot details of the upcoming film have been kept under wraps for now. Universal Pictures will distribute the film, which will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World: Fans Go Gaga Over The Anthony Mackie Starrer’s New Trailer, Says “Marvel Is Back Baby…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News