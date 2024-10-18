Anne Hathaway served up a heartfelt apology that no one saw coming! Years after her infamous 2012 interview moment with Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, the Les Misérables star decided to make amends for what some called her “rude” and “dismissive” behavior. And let’s say this apology packed more drama than Les Misérables itself!

It all went down back in 2012 when Hathaway was promoting Les Misérables. Flaa had this bold idea—asking Hathaway to sing her answers, keeping with the whole musical vibe of the movie. While her co-stars like Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman jumped into the musical spirit, Hathaway was not having it. A sharp “No” here, a dismissive look there—Hathaway’s vibe screamed, “Don’t even try me!” It was like she’d been handed the world’s worst karaoke request, and her mic drop was a flat-out refusal to sing along.

Fast-forward and Flaa dropped a bombshell on YouTube in a video titled “This might be my worst interview idea ever.” She described Hathaway’s reaction as anything but a musical number, calling the star “not very nice” and suggesting that she felt like Hathaway downright “hated” her during that press junket. Yikes!

But here’s the plot twist nobody expected—Anne Hathaway circled back years later to apologize! Flaa was floored when she received a long, heartfelt email from Hathaway via her publicist. Yep, Hathaway didn’t just let it slide; she took the time to explain what was going on in her life back then and why her responses hit all the wrong notes.

“I have to say, I was pretty shocked,” Flaa admitted in a follow-up video. “I thought she was never going even to see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing.” Flaa went on to say that Hathaway’s apology felt genuine, like a one-on-one, no-BS moment. “Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed ’cause I was just so grateful that she did that,” Flaa said, still in awe of Hathaway’s gesture.

The email was so personal that they agreed not to spill the exact details, but the vibe was unmistakable—it was Hathaway’s way of hitting the high note. Hathaway even invited Flaa to interview her again about her next project to sweeten the deal. The redemption arc is complete!

By the way, Kjersti Flaa has a track record of turning celeb encounters into headline moments. Remember when she took on It Ends With Us star Blake Lively in 2016? Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy “bump,” and Lively fired back with, “Congrats on your little bump,” in a way that was anything but warm and fuzzy. Flaa later confessed, “I was like, do I have a bump? It was strange behavior to me.” Talk about awkward!

But back to Hathaway—her apology’s proof that even Hollywood royalty has their off days, and sometimes they’re cool enough to own up to it. So, shoutout to Anne for setting the record straight and showing us all that you can turn a sour note into a sweet tune—even if it takes a decade to get there!

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Terrifier 3 Box Office (North America): Surpasses Run Of Films Led By Scarlett Johansson, Henry Cavill & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News