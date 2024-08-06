Scarlett Johansson once revealed she lost a coveted role to Anne Hathaway due to an illness. While there’s nothing novel about an actor losing a role to another star, this particular role might have just cost Scarlett Johansson an Oscar.

Of course, we’re talking about the role of Fantine in Les Miserables, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, who went on to win an Oscar in 2013. Scarlett Johansson once confessed she also auditioned for the role but blamed an illness for losing the part to Anne Hathaway.

The beloved stage musical “Les Miserables,” was turned into a sweeping movie starring Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathway and Russell Crowe.

In a 2013 interview with Broadway.com, Scarlett Johansson, who first made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of A View from the Bridge and won a Tony award, revealed she had auditioned for the part of Fantine in Les Miserables. When asked if she had auditioned for the role, Johansson replied, “Yes, I did. I sang my little heart out.”

However, Johansson said the audition didn’t go as planned and blamed Laryngitis for losing out on the coveted part that went to Anne Hathaway. She said, “I auditioned with Laryngitis. I did everything I could to, like, not have Laryngitis.”

However, Johansson acknowledged that Hathaway gave a stunning performance in the film, saying, “I think, looking at the film now, there’s no possible way I ever could have topped that performance [by Anne Hathaway]. It was perfect and, I think, fateful and meant to be.”

Before Johnasson revealed she auditioned for “Fantine”, the rumor mill was rife with reports that she was up for the part of Eponine alongside Taylor Swift and Evan Rachel Wood. However, Samantha Barks portrayed the role.

