Diney’s top five films list witnessed a change for the first time in five years after Inside Out 2 pushed The Avengers off the prime spot. For over a century, Disney reigned supreme as an undefeated king of animation films featuring cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse, Lucky Rabbit, and Oswald.

However, after merging with production companies like Lucasfilm and Marvel, the company has acquired a huge stake in the box office by producing live-action films that have gone on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Hollywood history.

Considering that the top 20 Disney films are all members of the billion-dollar club, it’s no surprise one of the studio’s recent releases is the second highest-grossing movie of all time.

This year alone, Disney crossed a massive milestone after its two releases, Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine, smashed box office records, pushing the studio past the $3B mark in 2024. While it remains to be seen if Deadpool and Wolverine, which earned $824M after spending ten days in the theaters, will enter the Disney top 5 grosser list, Inside Out 2 has already secured a spot after pushing The Avengers out.

Inside Out 2, with a cumulative global haul of $1.56 billion, has secured the fifth spot in Disney’s five highest-grossing films list. Previously, the spot was held by 2017’s The Avengers, which earned $1.51 billion. Here are the Top five highest-grossing films on the list.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.7B

The 2019 film is not only the highest-grossing Disney Film but also the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

2. Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens (2015) – $2.06B

The Force Awakens is also the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time and the first Star Wars film to cross the $2 billion mark in the franchise when adjusted for inflation. The 1977 film The New Hope is the highest-grossing Star Wars film. At the time, it earned $775 million, which, adjusted for inflation, stands at a whopping $4 billion.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.04B

The Disney/Marvel film is not only the studio’s third-highest-grossing movie but also the fourth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

4, The Lion King (2019) – $1.6B

The live-action film is also the seventh highest-grossing film of all time and the highest-grossing musical of all time.

5. Inside Out 2 (2014) – $1.56B

Last week, Inside Out 2 became not only the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time but also Disney’s fifth-highest-grossing film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: From The Wolverine To Logan – Every Movie Of Hugh Jackman As Wolverine Ranked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News