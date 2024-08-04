Inside Out 2 Set To Beat The Avengers Statewide $623.4M Cume To Enter #12 Biggest Films Ever List In The U.S

Despite some fresh competition from Deadpool and Wolverine, Inside Out 2 continues its joyride, beating The Last Jedi’s entire 620.2M domestic take on Friday, August 2, 2024. According to Box Office Pundit, the Disney/Pixar animation film also beat The Avengers time statewide earnings to enter the top 12 highest-grossing films ever list in the U.S.

Last month, the Kelsey Mann-directed charmer became the biggest animated film ever worldwide when it surpassed. On August 1, 2024, Inside Out 2 cruised past Furious 7 and The Avengers, landing the No. 10 spot as the highest-grossing movie ever worldwide.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, Inside Out 2 will beat The Avengers again, but this time at the domestic box office. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, despite losing 535 theatres on its eight Friday outing, Inside Out 2 beat The Last Jedi’s entire $620.2M runs to become the 13th highest grossing film in the U.S. with a $622.2M domestic cume.

According to Fernando, as of Saturday, Inside Out 2 became the 12th biggest movie ever in the state after beating # TheAvengers’s 623.4M run. Per The Numbers, 2015 Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens tops the chart, followed by 2019’s Avengers Endgame and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Considering Inside Out 2 is potentially in its last leg of the race, it is unlikely the film will enter the top 3 list. However, Inside Out 2 might still outperform last year’s Barbie’s $636.2M domestic take to land at the eleventh spot. Let’s take a look at the top 12 films on the list.

‘Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens (2015) – $936 million ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) – $858 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $814M ‘Avatar’ (2009) – $785M ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022) – $718M ‘Black Panther’ (2018) – $700M ‘Avatar: The Way of Water – $684M ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) –$678M Titanic’ (1997) – $674M ‘Jurassic World’ (2015) – $653M

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

