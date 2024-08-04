Prepare yourself for the massive encounter of your favorite stars in Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, this might bring down your beloved stars to perish.

When it comes to villains, MCU isn’t hesitant to kill off the character. But let’s be real, losing a beloved Avengers is different. Remember Iron Man and Black Widow? Yeah, that was rough. And with Doctor Doom as the big bad, things are about to get a whole lot darker.

Now the question is, who’s gonna be doomed? Although we cannot say it explicitly, we should cherish these characters while we still can. The end of an era might be closer than we think.

Thor: Chris Hemsworth

Sources close to the thunder god himself are rumbling that the Asgardian Avenger could be meeting his end in Phase 6. That’s right, folks, the man who’s lost it all – from his hammer to his homeworld, his bro to his babe – might be losing the ultimate battle.

Thor’s journey has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From the cocky prince to the depressed space bro, he’s seen it all. And let’s be real, the guy’s a walking tragedy. Losing his eye, his hammer, and his home? That’s enough to break anyone. But Thor’s been a trooper. With a heart as big as his biceps, and a daughter to protect, could sacrifice be on the horizon?

Now, this isn’t just a random guess. Thor’s a massive target. With a history like his, he’s a villain’s ultimate dream. Plus, let’s not forget the whole ‘adopting his enemy’s kid’ thing. Classic hero move, right? And let’s face it, Chris Hemsworth ain’t getting any younger. The guy’s been playing Thor for over a decade. It’s time for a new chapter, maybe even a final one.

"That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate… Lots of love, lots of thunder!" (via @chrishemsworth on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/sVblCZ4VnC — Thor (@thorofficial) June 1, 2021

Kang: Jonathan Majors

It looks like Kang the Conqueror might be getting the boot. The guy who was supposed to be the MCU’s next Thanos is now in the hot seat, thanks to a combo of meh audience reactions and some off-screen drama with the actor, Jonathan Majors. The writing’s on the wall: Kang’s days are numbered. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty officially renamed Avengers: Doomsday, and Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom taking the villain crown, it’s clear that Kang is getting the cold shoulder.

We might see a quick CGI Kang bite the dust just to make Doom look tough, or maybe they’ll just sweep him under the rug. Either way, the Council of Kangs might be facing a Thanos-level wipeout.

Jonathan Majors is Kang. This Friday, witness him in Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Get tickets now: https://t.co/D2YhBxEO4j pic.twitter.com/Zg7MQmBQVz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2023

Hulk: Mark Ruffalo

Hulk, the big guy, has remained on the sidelines since that single film in 2008. As the other Avengers have been receiving all the attention, the Incredible Hulk has been secretly envious. And let’s be real, turning him into Professor Hulk was a major downgrade.

Not only has the MCU sidelined this powerhouse, they’ve been handing out his villainous arch-nemeses like candy to other heroes, especially Captain America. It’s like they’re trying to bury the Hulk deeper and deeper.

But here’s the kicker: killing off the Hulk could be a game-changer. Imagine the shockwaves if Doctor Doom ended up being the one to smash the Green Goliath. It would be a massive power play, showing just how dangerous this new villain is. And don’t forget, the Hulk has a whole family tree of potential replacements – Skaar, She-Hulk, you name it.

So, is this the end of the line for Bruce Banner? It’s looking pretty likely. Another existential crisis could be the final nail in the coffin for this underappreciated Avenger.

Here's your first look at the official Hulk poster for @Avengers Age of Ultron! pic.twitter.com/R3UafYJwQa — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 26, 2015

War Machine: Don Cheadle

Whoa, things just got way more complicated for Rhodey! The dude’s been around since Iron Man 2, fighting side-by-side with the Avengers, and now we find out he might be a Skrull imposter? Mind blown! Don Cheadle’s getting up there in years, so it’s possible Marvel’s thinking about phasing him out.

Perhaps this Skrull twist is their attempt to wire him out of the story accompanied by a horrifying death, where the heroes discover a green alien corpse. However, there is always the possibility that they will deceive us and rescind the entire deal.

In any case, War Machine’s future appears to be cloudy. If Rhodey can’t fly himself out of this jam, we’ll just have to wait.

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/K6M0q9mcNM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Nick Fury: Samuel L. Jackson

Word on the street is, Nick Fury might be riding off into the sunset sooner rather than later. And by sunset, we mean a dramatic exit stage left, possibly in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Nick Fury: the ultimate Avenger. The man who’s been pulling the strings since before Iron Man even donned the suit. He’s seen it all – alien invasions, regime changes, and enough near-death experiences to fill a Marvel encyclopedia. But could his legendary run be coming to a close?

Actor Samuel L. Jackson’s contract as the legendary spymaster may be coming to an end, according to industry insiders. A tearjerker farewell to Fury’s great adventure may be in the works with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon. Fury, played by the 75-year-old Jackson, has become practically synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But can we really imagine the Avengers without their fearless leader?

Nick Fury as you’ve never seen before. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in #SecretInvasion, streaming this Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bLFcbd4XQ1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 19, 2023

