Despite J.K. Rowling’s controversial views on transgender issues, the Harry Potter star Rupert Grint likened the author to his relative. Although Harry Potter gained widespread affection from its fans, Rowling’s public anti-trans views overshadowed the franchise’s fame. At the time, Grint spoke out against Rowling including his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Grint talked about his relationship with Rowling in a piece with The Times, called What I’ve Learnt, adding, “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.”

Following the comments by Rowling in 2020, the author didn’t act much to explain herself or change her stance. Despite her controversial views, Warner Bros. continued to create new projects within the Wizarding World. However, in some movies they reduced the involvement of Rowling. In the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Rowling’s name could be hardly seen even though she co-wrote the script. Moreover, she wasn’t seen in the new footage of the Harry Potter reunion.

Even Radcliffe addressed the transphobic comments by Rowling and shared that he was “compelled” to weigh in on the controversy because his acting career was launched thanks to Harry Potter films. He said at the time, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Furthermore, in The Times piece, Grint who participated in the Return to Hogwarts for the 20th anniversary of the fantasy film series expressed his deep connection to his beloved character and the films. He said, “They’re so ingrained in me. I find it very hard to detach myself from being Ron — we merged into the same person. I can’t believe it started 20 years ago. It definitely sculpted who I am.” He further shared that he doesn’t get to meet Radcliffe and Watson “as much as you’d expect, so the reunion was very nostalgic.”

Must Read: Matt Damon’s ‘The Instigators’ Debuts With Rotten Designation As Top Critics Slam The “Tedious” Heist Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News