Harry Potter franchise has been one of the most successful film franchises of all time in Hollywood, and it made the lead actors massive stars, namely Daniel Radcliffe in the titular character along with Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasely. Due to the massive success of the films, the trio were paid quite handsomely and once in an interview Rupert opened up about it and expressed his surprise by the hefty pay cheque.

The young actors, including Rupert, spent their formative years doing the HP franchise, and even today, their characters have become a part of their identities. Grint played his goofy role perfectly in the films, and like his character, he was a bit clueless about his earnings from them, according to one of his old interviews.

As per IMDb, the Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe started off his journey with $1 million in his first film and ended up earning $50 million each for the last two films in the franchise. Similarly, in the case of Rupert Grint, the actual salary of the actor was unclear, but he and Emma Watson earned something around $25 million for the eight films, as per Mirror. The report further stated how Rupert did not know the full amount earned from the franchise. Speaking about that, the actor said, “It was kind of ridiculous what we got. And I must admit I don’t actually know how much I earned – the exact number.”

The Harry Potter star, Rupert Grint, further added, “I’ve always known it was kinda ‘there’, and I’ve got quite an active involvement in stuff like that now, but I don’t really know the exact figures. And I’ve never really wanted to. I’m quite a laid-back person and not overly ambitious, really.”

Meanwhile, at present, the Harry Potter TV series is reportedly under development, and the lives of some other kids are about to change just like how Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson’s lives did. However, as per news, there is a doubt whether the OG trio will return in it in some other character or not.

