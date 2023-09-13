We all know that Amber Heard has been living her peaceful life in Spain ever since she lost the defamation trial. Well, Johnny Depp has been exhausted too and moved to the Bahamas trying to escape the scrutiny that came along with their televised legal battle. Scroll below for details as he’s finally breaking the silence on the exhaustion and staying away from the media glare.

Most fans would know that Johnny had been indulging in legal battles with his ex-wife ever since she filed for divorce in 2016. He was accused of domestic violence and it took him his Hollywood career, reputation, as well as, all his earnings to win the legal battle last year finally. Amber was ordered to pay damages of $10.35 million by the Virginia court but settled the matter for $1 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnny Depp confesses finding ‘solace’ in simple things after being on the radar for the longest time over his legal battle with Amber Heard. In an interview with South China Morning Post, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star said, “Where I feel the most myself in this world and where I go to feel absolutely normal, I suppose, is my place in the Bahamas, because it’s an island and nobody’s looking at me.”

Johnny Depp continued, “You’ve got to have some sanctuary, a safe place where you can escape the scrutiny and the interest of others, a place where you can just sit on a beach, read, paint, meditate or whatever, that’s freedom to me. That’s the only real freedom”

The Fantastic Beasts actor added that Bahamas ‘cleanses’ his mind and addressed the competitive style of living in Hollywood that is exhausting. “Everyone is going to be affected by the passing of time. But I understand that in terms of the idea behind it, which is to say that I’ve always felt better in myself by sticking to my guns about choices that I’ve made.”

Johnny Depp also clarified that she stirs clear from the ‘competitive racket’ as he shared, “I’ve never felt the need to be competitive with anyone. I hate the idea. It’s about who wins what, who gets what, who’s better and who’s worse, and who makes more, and all that. I don’t care about any of that stuff. If you care about any of that stuff, man, I just think it’s counterproductive to the actual work that you’re doing as an actor..”

Well, finally, Johnny Depp finds solace and we’re happy for him!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Robert De Niro Once Vowed To Never Return To France After He Was Grilled For 9 Hours By The Cops Over A Pr*stitution Ring: “I Don’t See Any Reason Why…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News