Since the Harry Potter movies series came into existence, its fanbase has been growing daily. As the makers went on to release spinoffs of the franchise including movies such as Fantastic Beasts, The cursed child and more, the fans are eagerly awaiting more such films. While they look forward to exploring more of the Wizarding World, the makers reportedly don’t seem interested in the same.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter actors have been making headlines after they went vocal about their bond with each other. Actor Tom Felton, who played the role of Draco Malfoy, spoke about Daniel Radcliffe on CBS Mornings Show revealing how he considered him as his brother and has huge respect for him.

On the other hand, as we come back to whether Warner Bros plans for another spin-off post the release of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, the recent report by Variety hints at the production house allegedly not prioritising another chapter in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. However, they had been focussing more on the release of their latest projects Dune and Wonder Woman 1984.

It is not a hidden fact that the latest Fantastic Beasts film could not do wonders at the box office as compared to other films, therefore, providing Warner Bros. with a solid reason not to take it ahead. Moreover, with JK Rowling making headlines for her controversial statements against transgender women, the films might not perform well among the audience.

While the production house is yet to comment on the same, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav earlier hinted that they might be going ahead with JK Rowling for another story in the Wizarding World franchise apart from the Fantastic Beats series. On the professional front, Warner Bros are coming up with many other exciting projects including The Flash, Creed III, Barbie, Dune 2, Wonka, The Nun 2, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim and many more.

