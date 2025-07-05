Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park film series, is now roaring into theatres worldwide. The latest entry, directed by Gareth Edwards, features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey in the lead roles. While the film has a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score is significantly higher at 72%.

But how are moviegoers responding to the film and rating it on IMDb? Scroll down to know how Jurassic World Rebirth stacks up against every other live-action movie and the two animated series in the franchise in terms of their IMDb user ratings.

Jurassic World Rebirth vs. All Jurassic Park Films & Shows

Here’s how Jurassic World Rebirth compares to every other Jurassic Park live-action movie and the two animated spin-offs, based on current IMDb user ratings, ranked in ascending order:

9) Jurassic World Dominion – 5.6/10

8) Jurassic Park III – 5.9/10

7) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – 6.1/10

6) Jurassic World Rebirth – 6.3/10

5) The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 6.6/10

4) Jurassic World – 6.9/10

3) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – 7.5/10

2) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – 7.5/10

1) Jurassic Park – 8.2/10

As expected, Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park remains the highest-rated title in the franchise, with an impressive 8.2/10 rating on IMDb. It’s followed by the two animated series, Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory, each with a solid score of 7.5/10. The latest entry, Jurassic World: Rebirth, currently holds a 6.3/10 rating, placing it ahead of Dominion, Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic Park III at the sixth position.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Plot & Cast

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With the planet’s ecology now largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. That’s when an extraction team is sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, among other cast members.

You can check out the trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth below:

