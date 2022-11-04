Warner Bros wants to make more Harry Potter films with JK Rowling despite the controversies surrounding her. The tale about the boy who lived is something that we all know, especially because it has become one of the biggest franchises in the entire world. Books, movies, plays, theme parks, and more have been made.

After all, the seven books and their movie adaptations were out, and a spin-off story, Fantastic Beast, was made. Till now, there are three movies, with the most recent one being released in 2022. Talks about the 4th have begun, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Now, it is being said that Warner Bros are interested in stretching the franchise even more and making new Harry Potter films with JK Rowling. According to Collider, the WB CEO David Zaslav discussed the keenness for the company to exploit the many franchises under their banner.

“We’re going to focus on franchises,” Warner Bros CEO said during an investors call. “We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years,” he added.

“The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. … over the past 25 years. I’d like to see if we can do something with JK Rowling on Harry Potter going forward,” he said.

While it is exciting to think about how there can be new films on one of the most beloved characters, one cannot ignore the controversies surrounding the author. Rowling has faced backlash after taking a sensational stance on the transgender community.

Her transphobic comments led to JK Rowling receiving hate and being called out by several people, including the cast of Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role, spoke against the author and recently also defended the reason why he did it.

