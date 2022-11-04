While Tom Holland is now the in-house Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who walked so he could fly. While the others had a successful run, it was Garfield who had to be on a bumpy ride throughout his career as the neighbourhood superhero. As his films opened to mixed response and the negative buzz around The Amazing Spider-Man 2, his run as Peter Parker was cut short. But not one has yet forgotten his emotional scene when Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy dies.

If you are unaware, one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the History of cinema is when Gwen falls off the ceiling and Peter does all he can to save her. And just when he thinks he has saved her, he realises that his superpower has not managed to keep her alive. But did you know how he prepared for the scene?

Well, Andrew Garfield was definitely giving it all to The Amazing Spider-Man 2. For the unversed, during the course of filming the movie, both Emma Stone and Andrew were dating each other. So to prepare for that heartbreak scene the actor actually didn’t talk to Gwen fame to feel the pain. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking about the same is The Amazing Spider-Man 2 VFX supervisor Jerome ChenIn. As per Screenrant, he said, “I remember when they were filming that scene, Andrew and [Gwen Stacy actor] Emma [Stone] deliberately didn’t see each other for a week. Andrew said, ‘I don’t want to see you! When you come into that scene, you have to pretend like you are dead to me.’ It was very quiet. The sets were almost always very quiet. [Director] Marc [Webb] likes to work very focused. So it was very quiet, a totally closed set. And I just remember Andrew coming in and just crying uncontrollably. It was hours of that. That was grueling but powerful.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield returned to the camp with Spider-Man No Way Home and marked his MCU debut. As per the viral reports he will soon be seen in Avengers: Secret Ware reuniting with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

