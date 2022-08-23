Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were once the IT couple of Tinseltown and swayed everyone with their whirlwind romance. The two, who met on the sets of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010, started rumours of romance shortly after. They set the standards high for a lot of other couples throughout their relationship.

The former couple used to dazzle the crowd whenever they walked the red carpet together. Be it an award function, Met Gala, or a movie premiere, Garfield and Stone wowed us each time through their appearance and amazing outfits.

If you don’t believe us then just take a look at The Amazing Spider-Man premiere in 2012 in Berlin. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were all smiles as they walked the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs. While the former couple made everyone swoon over their adorable selves, their outfits also set vibes that can’t be matched.

Andrew Garfield proved that he was a king when it comes to suits and styling in a beautiful multilayered plaid suit with blue, white, and dark gray lines on it. The different shades of gray looked amazing as The Social Network actor wore a knitted vest of the same colour under it. The pockets, the lapel, and the buttons, all were perfectly made.

June 20, 2012: Emma attends ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ Premiere at Sony Center in Berlin, Germany with Andrew Garfield pic.twitter.com/fI7AqEIsK5 — emma stone throwbacks (@emmathrowbacks) June 20, 2022

Along with that gorgeous coat, Andrew Garfield wore a white shirt, a black tie, pants, and shoes. He had his charming look on and his former lady love by his side. Emma Stone stunned the crowd in a white dress that had shoulder pads matching that of Garfield’s coast. Her dress had a super cute bow in the middle, and a plunging neckline with cut-out fabric on it.

Emma Stone wore white strap heels with it and gold bracelets on one arm. The La La Land actress kept her golden locks tied in a bun and a layer of it covering half of her face. We can’t get over how cute she and Andrew Garfield look! Don’t you think so?

