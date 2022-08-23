Andrew Garfield manages to be in the headlines throughout the year with one thing or the other. Be it his Oscar nominations, Spider-Man career, relationships, and the buzz around them, he is always making news. This time around he is on the front page for a very attention-worthy reason, his s*x life. Well, not in the way you are thinking. The man has now spoken about the time he went celibate for half a year as a measure for method acting in Silence.

If you are unversed, Andrew played the lead role in Martin Scorsese’s critically acclaimed 2016 movie Silence. The movie starred the Spider-Man: No Way Home star as a priest. While the actor was applauded for his role and caliber no one knew what went into creating the part. Garfield now talked about his method acting.

In a new interview as per Hollywood Life, Andrew Garfield has opened up about starving himself of s*x and food in order to get into the character for Silence. The actor revealed that it was a part of his process of method acting. The news has certainly caught the attention of the masses and below is all you need to know.

In the said interview, Andrew Garfield spoke about doing a bunch of spiritual practices every day. He said, “I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” he said about his experience.“It was very cool, man.” He continued, “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Andrew Garfield acknowledges that fact that all of it did pay off. He credits Jesuit writer Father James Martin As he called him his friend and spiritual director. Martin Scorsese too helped his research on Catholicism and understand spiritual practices.

“There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think,” Andrew explained. He further added, “People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an a**hole to everyone on set. It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances and being really nice to the crew simultaneously and being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.”

