Harry Styles was called the ‘King of Pop’ on his recent magazine cover and that didn’t go down well with Michael Jackson’s family. For the unversed, it was MJ who was crowned with the title for his contribution to the pop music genre. Even after his death, Jackson is celebrated and called the same.

The history behind the title dates back to 1989 when the Thriller singer was called “the true king of pop, rock, and soul” by the renowned actress Elizabeth Taylor. After that, he embraced the name and lived up to it.

Even after his death, Michael Jackson’s fans refer to him with the same title, which is probably why his nephew, Taj Jackson is not pleased with Harry Styles being named the new “King of Pop.” The As it Was singer was featured on the cover of Rolling Stones and has opened up about several things, including the “toxic negativity” around his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

The magazine cover featured Harry Styles topless in a pair of pink shorts and a chic oversize white fur coat. The headline read, ‘How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame.’ Reacting to this, Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj, took to Twitter and said, “There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone.”

“You didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title,” the tweet continued.

There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title. https://t.co/td6SSSVkfX — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022

Several fans reacted to this, and many agreed with Taj. Check out a few reactions here:

“There will NEVER be a new King Of Pop Michael Jackson will forever hold that title,” one fan said.

“I’m a huge Harry Styles fan, but no. He is not the new king of pop. There is no new king of pop,” another wrote.

One netizen said, “he’s right and he has every right to be upset. He’s not bashing Harry, he’s actually giving him recognition to have his own title.”

Another one joked and said, “I think they meant pop princess, it was obviously a mistake.”

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles being called the new King of Pop? Do you agree with Michael Jackson’s nephew? Share with us through comments.

