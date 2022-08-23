Johnny Depp has been hitting the headlines a lot since his defamation trial against Amber Heard. Despite the case ending, the legal drama continues as both stars appealed the verdict. Not just that, but unsealed court documents from the trial also went viral and uncovered many explosive details about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Those documents revealed several dirty deets on JD, like drugging his ex Ellen Barkin before s*x, crude texts with Marilyn Manson about Heard also allegedly about “exchanging young girls”. Despite all of this, support from fans to return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has grown as a petition to make his comeback has amassed 1 million signatures.

Now, another detail around the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has come forward. As per The News, the Fantastic Beasts actor allegedly made his legal team “intimidate” the witnesses for winning the defamation case. The documents stated that the “declarations were often obtained through threats and deception.”

“One such declarant, Laura Divenere, testified that she only provided a declaration after Mr. Waldman (Johnny Depp’s lawyer) threatened her with negative consequences if she did not cooperate with him, including perjury if she did not sign the declaration he wanted her to sign,” the report said. It continued, “Ms Divenere also testified hats felt coerced by Mr. Waldman to sign the declaration.”

“In addition, while the declarations all bore the heading of this case, NONE were ever filed with the Court or provided to counsel for the defendant,” it added. After the court docs were unsealed by Depp’s fans, support for Amber Heard had increased by a bit as several hashtags for her trending on social media.

Now, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have locked horns over the appeal. It was also being said that the Aquaman actress is hoping to get support from ex-Elon Musk.

