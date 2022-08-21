Fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6, especially since the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case began. Many have wondered if their beloved actor will be returning as Captain Jack Sparrow after being fired due to Heard’s abuse claims.

Several petitions have been going around as well, demanding Johnny to reprise his iconic role. Just recently, one of the petitions reached the one million signature milestone. While Depp has been reviving his career in a full swing, nothing is being said about his return to the Pirates franchise as of now.

Amid all of this, a new update on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has come. According to Comicbook, the franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated that one of the original writers of the franchise, Ted Elliott, is returning to work on the upcoming instalment. The screenwriter has worked on all the previous five parts of the Johnny Depp starrer series.

Nothing more than Elliott’s return as the writer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was revealed by the producer. “I’m very excited, it’s going to be terrific. We’re just putting this together right now. We’re still working on the screenplay, but it’s very unique and has one of the original writers who wrote the first one, Ted Elliott; he’s writing it. He’s got a great command of the language, and he writes great characters and tells terrific stories,” Jerry said.

Meanwhile, previously the producer also addressed Johnny Depp’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow and said that it is unlikely that will happen. It was also revealed that Margot Robbie has joined the franchise for a spinoff or to lead the next Pirates film. Two screenplays have reportedly been written, one with her and one without the Barbie star.

