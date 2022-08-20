Whenever they list town the gems of American television they will have to give one of the top spots to Breaking Bad. The show not just gave us an amazing storyline but two loved characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White played by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston respectively. The two created a fanbase so wide that even after years of the summation of the show people still love them. Their cameo and the warm reception in Better Call Saul is the testimony of the same.

For the unversed, as Better Call Saul came to an end the makers decided to treat the fans with Bryan and Aaron as they appeared in a flashback sequence that paid homage to Breaking Bad. Soon fans could not stop themselves from demanding a revival of their storyline. But what if we tell you Aaron is calling it off and never planning to return?

Well, the actor has decided to pull the trigger for good and this might probably be the last time you see Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. The actor is optimistic about the fact that he has found his redemption with the character and is happy. Read on to know everything.

Talking about Breaking Bad and reprising Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul, Aaron Paul in a chat with THR said, “It’s kinda like reconnecting with a very familiar friend. You can be away from that friend for some time, but when you are back in each other’s company, it’s like no time has passed. We all know our characters so well having played them for years, so it felt good. I love Pinkman. He will always have a special place inside of me, but I can confidently say that [Better Call Saul] was the last time we’re going to see Pinkman. So it was a nice farewell”

The actor has already reprised Jesse in a few places and most recently in Better Call Saul. He also confirmed that he will never be coming back now and is optimistic about the decision. “It was such a fun ride. When we were finishing up Breaking Bad, Michael Slovis, our incredible DP, gave us all this really beautiful wrap gift and a note with a Dr. Suess quote that said, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.’ So I’m holding on to that,” he said.

