Bryan Cranston once revealed losing his virginity to a European prostitute. The actor, who is known for his role as Walter White from Breaking Bad, recently hit the headlines after it was announced that he, along with his co-star Aaron Paul, will appear in the spin-off Better Call Saul season 6.

Fans went haywire after hearing this piece of news. Besides the two shows, Cranston is also famous for Malcolm in the Middle and several other television series and films. While talking about the actor, he previously wrote a memoir and didn’t hold back when it came to sharing private details about his life.

From being a suspect of murder to losing his virginity to a s*x worker, Bryan Cranston dished it all out in the 2016 memoir, A Life in Parts. The Breaking Bad actor admitted his first time was with a European prostitute, and it wasn’t passionate, he didn’t know the girl’s name and had no idea what he was doing at the time.

“In the room, she indicated I should take off my clothes. This was happening. There’d been no fireworks. No tenderness. No talking,” Bryan Cranston wrote in the book. “We never exchanged names. I’d had no idea what I was doing. It was just this stranger and me at that particular moment in time. As uncomplicated as it should be,” the Kung Fu Panda 3 actor revealed.

Meanwhile, the Breaking Bad star recently appeared in the movie Jerry & Marge Go Large, directed by David Frankel. It also stars Annette Bening, Anna Camp, Michael McKean, and more. So far, it has received mixed to positive reviews.

Previously Bryan Cranston also hit the headlines after his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul asked him to become the godfather of his newborn son.

