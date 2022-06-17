Even though the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial ended and the verdict was out weeks ago, the former pair are still buzzing all over the media. Heard decided to speak up about the verdict, which is once again causing a lot of stir amongst Depp‘s fans.

Advertisement

She spoke about the actor, his lawyers, the jurors, and whatnot. It was being said that JD could sue her again due to her recent interview. Meanwhile, a juror has also spoken up about the case and given insight into the reason why the Aquaman 2 actress wasn’t favoured in the verdict.

Advertisement

For the unversed, previously, an alleged juror anonymously said that he remained unbiased throughout the Johnny Depp trial but noted that something “seemed off” about Amber Heard because of how she kept making eye contact. He also said that it made him uncomfortable. Now, another member of the 7 people jury appeared in an interview with Good Morning America.

The juror, a male, spoke about the Johnny Depp verdict and pointed out that Amber Heard didn’t seem “believable.” “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury — all of us were very uncomfortable,” the juror said. “She would answer one question, and she would be crying, and two seconds later she would turn ice cold,” he added.

“It didn’t seem natural. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears,'” he continued. The jury had ruled in favour of Johnny Depp, who won $10.35 million, while Amber Heard was also appointed $2 million. While talking about the jury, it was previously revealed by the stenographer present at the case that a few jurors struggled to stay awake during the case, particularly during the video depositions.

The stenographer had also added that one juror who was attentive all the time was an alternate and had no say in the verdict of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case.

Must Read: Zendaya Rubbishes Rumours Around Her Pregnancy With Tom Holland: “This Is Why I Stay Off Twitter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram