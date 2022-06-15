Amber Heard is not getting cut from Aquaman 2 despite the latest rumours. Before, during, and after the Johnny Depp trial, one thing remained constant, and that was the DC fans wanted the actress cut from the Jason Momoa starrer. Social media is filled with criticism against Amber, and many fans have said that they will boycott the movie if she isn’t removed.

Advertisement

The reason behind this is the drama between her and Johnny Depp. After she accused him of abuse, the actor lost his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Fantastic Beasts 3. However, now that he won the defamation suit against her, fans want her to lose her deal with Warner Bros.

Advertisement

Recently, a rumour around Amber Heard’s Mera in Aquaman 2 spread across the internet like wildfire. As per that, she is not only limited to a minimal amount of screentime but entirely cut out from the DC flick. Moreover, another actress is said to be taking her place in the Jason Momoa starrer.

However, now TMZ has reported that this is not true. Amber Heard remains in Aquaman 2, even if it is for a small amount of time. As per the outlet, Heard’s spokesperson cleared the speculations and said, “The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

After the Johnny Depp case ended, Amber issued a statement, but now she has opened up about it through interviews. She spoke about the hate she has received on social media while saying that Depp’s lawyer distracted the jury from the main issue.

But Amber Heard doesn’t blame the jury for favouring Johnny Depp as she says that he is a beloved character and a fantastic actor. The Aquaman 2 actress also claimed that JD’s witnesses in the defamation trial were paid employees.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: ‘House of Cards’ Star Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In The UK

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram