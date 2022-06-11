Johnny Depp is finally breathing a sigh of relief. It was back in 2016 when Amber Heard filed for divorce and attained a temporary restraining order against the actor. There have been allegations of domestic violence, s*xual abuse and a lot more ever since. It is only this month that the Fantastic Beasts star won a defamation suit against his ex-wife. But contrary to expectation, his popularity has only fallen down. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

Depp had slapped a defamation suit worth $50 million against the Aquaman actress over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post back in 2018. She claimed herself to be a public figure who’s been a victim of domestic violence. The court found her guilty and asked her to pay damages of a total of $10.35 million. However, she was also awarded $2 million because Johnny’s lawyer called her allegations a ‘hoax.’

Advertisement

There has been a lot of support for Johnny Depp on social media ever since he won the defamation trial against Amber Heard. But according to stats collected by data company Morning Consult, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has witnessed a significant drop in popularity after his win, especially among baby boomers and men.

Back in April, about 68% of US adults were ‘very’ and ‘somewhat’ favourable towards Johnny Depp. However, the numbers dropped to 56% in June. On the other hand, his favorability fell from 59 to 37 per cent among baby boomers. A similar trend was witnessed among men who went down from 67 to 52% during the same period. The numbers however remain static among women and youth.

Good thing is that social media is only witnessing an upward trend for Johnny Depp. There is only more and more petition demanding his return to Pirates Of The Caribbean. Amber Heard, on the other hand, is being demanded by the masses to be removed from Aquaman 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Britney Spears Kisses Madonna At Her Wedding To Recreate Their 2003 Iconic Moment & Fans Can’t Have Enough

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram