Decades later it is Britney Spears’ world again and we are all just living in it rent-free. The pop sensation has only managed to gain more lovers ever since the end of her conservatorship. Yesterday just when the fans were busy battling anxiety about the rumours of her marriage, she announced it finally. Spears married longtime beau Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony. But turns out the highlight was only Sam but also another pop star Madonna. And they kissed too!

Well, if all of this is confusing for you, let us take you almost 2 decades back to 2003. It was the MTV Video Music Awards night when Britney and Madonna were on the stage together. What make the audience go gaga over them was when they kissed each other. The moment became one of the most treasured of the Award night ever.

Now almost 20 years later in 2022, Britney Spears and Madonna have recreated that kiss at the former’s wedding. The pictures are all over the internet and they all shout love. Read on to know more and also catch the pictures below.

Twitter is right now going crazy over the pictures that have Britney Spears and Madonna indulging in a kiss for the cameras. The moment happened at some point during the wedding festivities that the two decided to recreate one of their most iconic moments. Spears was donning a red minidress, while Papa Don’t Preach fame was seen in a colorful gown.

Madonna and Britney Spears recreated the iconic kiss last night omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/G09rcU5VXD — Madonna Daily (@madonnaxdaily) June 10, 2022

Madonna and Britney Spears recreate their iconic 2003 VMAs kiss at Britney Spear’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/5Oa9GQ0XRZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2022

Britney Spears and Madonna at Britney’s Wedding pic.twitter.com/1FpHZmF8zO — Fan Account (@britneycharts) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile talking to CNN years ago about kissing Madonna, Britney Spears had said, “I didn’t know it was going to be that long and everything.” She said how they had decided to just “just feel it out and see what happens” during the performance.

“I’ve never kissed a woman before,” Spears said. When quizzed if she would do it again, Britney Spears said, “No, I would not do it,” but then added, “Maybe with Madonna.”

