Piracy has become a topic of concern for filmmakers since the last few years and that would count as the flip side of the internet. Almost every movie in India suffers due to torrent and illegal sites and Hollywood has been no exception to it either. In the most recent turn of events, Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World Dominion fell victim to illegal leak as the movie has already been made available on several sites along with the dubbed versions.’

For the unversed, the new film is the third instalment of the Jurassic World film franchise, the first of which released back in 2015. The movie was a massive hit at the box office and also featured late Indian actor Irrfan Khan in a key role. The second part, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was also a successful film, which explains the massive hype around the new release. The movie brings back the Jurassic Park vibe, which is quite nostalgic for the generation born in the 90s and earlier.

Apart from Chris Prat, Jurassic World Dominion also stars actors like Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, amongst others. It has been directed by Colin Trevorrow and the plot takes a time leap of four years since the destruction of Isla Nublar.

The movie, Jurassic World Dominion has now been released on sites like TamilRockers, MovieRulz, Telegram, and more, within just a few hours of the first day, first show. The film hit theatres in India one day before the rest of the world and these illegal sites were quick to release the HD version of the film. Apart from this, it has also been made available in several languages including Hindi and Telugu, amongst others.

What do you think about this new Jurassic World Dominion leak on the internet? Let us know in the comments!

