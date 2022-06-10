Britney Spears is one of the greatest musicians of the current generation and the one before that and the love that her fans have for her is clearly visible in all the support she gets on social media. Putting a series of wedding rumours to rest, the singer got married to fiance Sam Asghari on Thursday and looks like it was not a smooth function to say the least. Her ex-husband, Jason Alexander was one of the highlights of the evening as he was arrested from the venue right before the ceremony commenced.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Brit and Sam were previously in the news when they announced that they had lost their miracle baby last year. They had announced that they were pregnant, just a few months after Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship came to an end in November 2021. In a short note announcing their unfortunate miscarriage, Spears mentioned that they will continue expanding their family and also thanked their followers for all the unconditional support.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9th after being engaged for close to a year. According to a report by The Guardian, matters took a turn when Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander started a live video announcing that he is crashing the wedding while also claiming that he was invited to it.

Jason, who was married to Britney Spears for around 55 hours in 2004, called her his first and only wife and was hence crashing the wedding in southern California. He was detained from the venue after they received a call about trespassing informing captain Cameron Henderon, Ventura’s county sheriff. Jason also allegedly had a warrant against his name in another country, which made the case stronger.

A source close to Page Six explained how Britney Spears is taking the whole incident and said, “Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down… Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property.”

The same report suggests that Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart is “Working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Says “It Was Never About Money”, Hints At Waiving Off Amber Heard’s $10.35 Million Damages But On One Condition!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram